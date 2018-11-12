IDF Planes Launch Strikes in Gaza After Israeli Bus Hit by Mortar Fire (VIDEO)

The attack follows an operation in the southern Gaza Strip which led to the deaths of at least seven Palestinians, including Hamas commander, and one Israeli officer, while another Israeli trooper was wounded. The Islamic Jihad vowed to avenge the operation by striking Israel.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated on Monday that Israel had begun carrying out air strikes against "terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip," in response to mortar fire from the enclave.

According to Israeli television channels, shelling from the Gaza Strip directly hit a bus in Kfar Aza earlier in the day, wounding at least one person. At the same time, The Jerusalem Post claimed that the vehicle was empty at the time of the strike, but confirmed that a 19-year-old Israeli man was in serious condition because of the attack.

Later, Hamas claimed responsibility for the mortar shelling.

RAW FOOTAGE: The skies of southern Israel RIGHT NOW. Dozens of rockets are being fired from #Gaza at Israeli civilians. pic.twitter.com/Iu6QwzUo8l — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) 12 ноября 2018 г.

Following the incident, Israel activated its Iron Dome aerial defence system, which intercepted some of the 80 projectiles, launched against the country. The Israel Defence Forces stated that warning sirens were sounding across the southern part of the country.