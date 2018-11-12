Iranian Army Ready to Protect Oil Tankers Against Any Threats - Official

The stark warning by Mahmoud Mousavi, a deputy commander of the regular army, comes just days after the US introduced the second round of anti-Tehran sanctions, targeting the country's energy sector.

Mahmoud Mousavi, a deputy commander of the regular army, said that the armed forces were ready to protect the nation's oil tankers against any threats, ISNA news agency reported on Monday.

"Iran's armed forces… are prepared today as in the past to protect our fleet of oil tankers against any threats so that it can continue to use marine waterways," Mousavi said.

Iran previously threatened to respond to US sanctions on its oil exports by closing the strategical waterway linking Middle East crude producers to crucial world markets, the Strait of Hormuz.

Following the introduction of the second package of US sanctions on 5 November, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vowed to continue selling oil despite the 'illegal and unjust' restrictions.

"The fact that the Islamic Republic of Iran can sell its oil and will sell its crude… even if these countries [buyers of Iranian oil] have not been offered waivers. We would have been selling our oil with honor… We will break these sanctions with honor, because these sanctions are cruel and are against the international law," Rouhani was quoted by the Press TV broadcaster.

Last week, TankerTrackers.com, a watchdog that monitors global oil shipments, alleged that all Iranian ships had switched off their transponders to bypass international tracking systems weeks before the US sanctions took effect.

The US imposed new restrictions on Iran's energy sector, shipping, ship-building and financial industries on 5 November, with the US Treasury Department adding more than 700 names to the blacklist of Iranian entities.

The US has, however, decided to grant waivers to eight countries that will allow them to continue importing Iranian oil if they significantly cut their purchases.