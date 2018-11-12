Syrian Army Pounds Terrorist Pockets in Hama Province - Source

Syrian Armed Forces on Sunday hit terrorist strongholds in the country's Hama province. The attack came in response to repeated ceasefire violations causing damage and casualties among Syrian civilians and servicepeople, a military source claimed to the Syrian state broadcaster.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that a total of six Syrian servicemen were killed, while five others were injured in the latest attacks in Syria’s western-central province of Hama. Moreover, ceasefire violations have been registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the last 24 hours, according to the ministry's daily bulletin.

Russia is acting as a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria alongside Turkey and Iran. Moscow also provides humanitarian aid to civilians and helps Damascus welcome back Syrian refugees, who are now returning to their homes as the war draws to its end after more than seven years of hostilities between the government forces and numerous rebel and terrorist groups.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations.

