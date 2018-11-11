Register
09:54 GMT +311 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Jordan Floods Civil Defence Members

    At Least 11 Dead, 3,700 Tourists Flee Amid Disastrous Floods in Jordan (VIDEO)

    © REUTERS / Muhammad Hamed
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The floods have affected the western Jordanian province of Madaba and southeastern province of Maan with seven people reported to be dead.

    The number of fatalities from mudslides caused by floods in Jordan has climbed to 11, Jordanian government spokeswoman, Jumana Ghunaimat, said in a statement.

    "The relevant services have rescued two citizens in the Al-Wala area… The rescuers have also found the body of one of those people who had been registered as missing, and thus the number of fatalities has climbed to 11," Ghunaimat said.

    She went on to say that hundreds of civil defence servicemen were currently involved in search and rescue operations. Two people are currently reported missing.

    ​The Ammon news agency has reported that a self-defence forces' diver died in Madaba due to the natural disaster.

    In Maan, a child was injured as a result of the flooding, according to the broadcaster Jo24.

    READ MORE: Massive Sicily Floods Leave at Least 12 Dead (VIDEOS)

    A Jordanian Bedouin sits on a camel in front of the Treasury Building in the ancient city of Petra in Jordan on May 9, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / KHALIL MAZRAAWI
    WATCH: Severe Flooding Hits Ancient City of Petra, Prompts Mass Evacuation
    On 9 November all the visitors to the Petra Archaeological Park in southern Jordan were evacuated and the site was closed amid the heavy rains and flooding. The number of those evacuated has reached 3,762, according to local media reports.

    The Middle Eastern country's Tourism and Antiquities Ministry announced that all guided tours, scheduled for 10 November had been cancelled due to bad weather conditions. Moreover, several roads leading to the Dead Sea were blocked off on the same day.

    The Education Ministry, in turn, has cancelled classes in all schools and higher educational institutions.

    A video, posted by Alghad News, shows a water canal in Petra.

    In late October, flash floods killed at least 18 people as a school bus carrying over 30 people was swept away in the Dead Sea area.

    Meanwhile, in neighbouring Saudi Arabia, the roof of Riyadh King Khalid International Airport has been damaged by the heavy rain, according to local media reports.

    READ MORE: Death Toll in Italy Floods Climbs to Nine (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    Rains have affected Riyadh, Mecca, Jeddah and other Saudi cities. The kingdom's authorities have also dispatched rescue teams to Kuwait to help local emergencies services cope with the bad weather conditions.

    Related:

    Massive Sicily Floods Leave at Least 12 Dead (VIDEOS)
    Death Toll in Italy Floods Climbs to Nine (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Floods, Mudslides Injure 60 in Russia's Kuban Region (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Six People Killed in Floods, Mudslides in Southern Russia - Emergency Services
    Tags:
    Flood, victims, Jordan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Smokin' Hot! Venezuela Wins Miss International Beauty Pageant 2018 in Japan
    Smokin' Hot! Venezuela Wins Miss International Beauty Pageant 2018 in Japan
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse