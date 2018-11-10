Blast in Turkey Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Around 20 Injured - Erdogan (VIDEO)

ANKARA (Sputnik) - An ordnance blast at a military warehouse in the southeastern Turkish province of Hakkari has left four Turkish soldiers dead and around 20 others injured, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Four of our servicemen were killed in a blast at an ammunition depot in Hakkari, while around 20 are injured," Erdogan said during his address in Ankara.

He went on to say that search and rescue operations continued.

Video showing the mayhem after a Turkish military position/base was destroyed in Hakkari.



Turkish soldiers and officers in the video screams, asking if any soldier survived but don’t get any replies. Meanwhile Turkish officials claims there were only wounded in the “accident”. pic.twitter.com/Ed7aTVYOwW — A Dunon (@4rj1n) 9 ноября 2018 г.

​On November 9, the country's Defense Ministry said in a statement that at least 25 people were injured, while searches for seven missing soldiers were underway. All of the injured soldiers were promptly taken to hospital.