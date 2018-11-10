Kuwaiti Public Works Minister Resigns Over Failed Anti-Flooding Measures (VIDEO)

DOHA (Sputnik) - Hossam Abdullah Abdulwahab Roumi, the Kuwaiti minister of Public Works, has stepped down on Friday citing the damage inflicted to the country’s residents by heavy rains and floods, the Kuwait News Agency reported.

The Middle Eastern country has been hit by the rains since Thursday. Several areas across the country have been flooded due to the lack of proper drainage system.

The residents of Kuwait City have been posting videos on social media showing cars and buses submerged by flood water and inoperable traffic lights causing huge traffic jams. The rains are expected to continue through Sunday.

One more video of Kuwait flood…

The Interior Ministry advised the country’s residents to leave their houses only in case of emergency and ask security forces for help in crossing flooded streets. Meanwhile, the Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) said one person drowned in a mudslide on Friday.

Ahmed Fadli, born in 1986, had drowned while rescuing his family, the KFSD wrote on Twitter. The mudflow carried him for 3 kilometers [1.9 miles], the authority added.

Flood in Kuwait

