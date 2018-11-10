US Mulls Ending Aerial Refueling For Saudi Coalition Jets Over Yemen - Reports

US Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Todd Young (R-IN) said in a news release on Friday that according to a provision in the US defense budget law, the United States cannot refuel Saudi coalition planes in Yemen until Riyadh makes a good faith effort to end the conflict.

"As a first step, we call on the Trump administration to immediately end US air refueling of Saudi coalition aircraft in Yemen," the senators said on Friday. "If the administration does not take immediate steps… we are prepared to take additional action when the Senate comes back into session."

Meanwhile, two US officials, on condition of anonymity, told Reuters on Friday that Washington could completely suspend refueiling of aircraft from the Saud-led coalition engaged in Yemen. In particular, the report said that the issue was under consideration by both countries and suggested that such a decision could ultimately be made by Riyadh, given its own refueling capacity.

The move comes amid a lasting outcry over Riyadh's actions in Yemen. In particular after consecutive coalition strikes that have killed scores of civilians, many of them children.

According to a UN data, estimates of civilian deaths in Yemen’s civil war range from 10,000 to 16,000, most of which are blamed on Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on civilian targets such as hospitals, schools and open-air markets.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW