Gaza Health Ministry Says 1 Palestinian Killed, 37 Injured in Clashes With IDF

GAZA (Sputnik) – At least one Palestinian was killed and another 37 were injured in clashes with the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, spokesman for the Gaza Health Ministry Ashraf Qedra told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Palestine’s Health Ministry said that at least 25 Palestinians were injured.

According to Qedra, a 28-year-old man died from severe injuries. He added that there were women and adolescents among those injured.

Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting since late March, which marked the beginning of the Great March of Return. Some 220 Palestinians, including children and media workers, have been killed by Israeli troops since then. The Israeli military says one soldier was killed.

