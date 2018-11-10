Gaza Health Ministry Says 1 Palestinian Killed, 37 Injured in Clashes With IDF

Earlier in the day, Palestine’s Health Ministry said that at least 25 Palestinians were injured.
Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting since late March, which marked the beginning of the Great March of Return. Some 220 Palestinians, including children and media workers, have been killed by Israeli troops since then. The Israeli military says one soldier was killed.
READ MORE: Israeli Defense Forces Blame Syria, Iran for Gaza Shelling
All comments
Show new comments (0)