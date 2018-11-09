Pompeo, De Mistura Discuss Need for Unhindered Aid Access in Syria - State Dept

The US-led Coalition in a press release on Thursday said UN aid workers successfully delivered aid to the Rukban refugee camp in southern Syria for the first time since January.
"Pompeo and the Special Envoy also discussed ongoing needs for unhindered humanitarian access and the need to end ongoing violence," Nauert said on Thursday.
The Nassib checkpoint on the Syrian-Jordanian border was reopened in October for civilians and transit transport, an official told Sputnik.
De Mistura announced in October that he would leave the special envoy post at the end of November due to personal reasons. The diplomat has been working as the special envoy for the crisis-torn country since 2014.
