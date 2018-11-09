Pompeo, De Mistura Discuss Need for Unhindered Aid Access in Syria - State Dept

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura in a phone conversation discussed the importance of allowing humanitarian groups full access to deliver aid in Syria, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a press release.

The US-led Coalition in a press release on Thursday said UN aid workers successfully delivered aid to the Rukban refugee camp in southern Syria for the first time since January.

"Pompeo and the Special Envoy also discussed ongoing needs for unhindered humanitarian access and the need to end ongoing violence," Nauert said on Thursday.

© REUTERS / Stringer War in Syria Ended But Terrorist Pockets Remain - UNHCR

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the Middle East and North Africa Bureau Director Amin Awad told Sputnik earlier on Thursday that the situation in Syria's Rukban refugee camp has become "horrible" after several years without sufficient aid. Awad did say that the conditions appear very good on the Syria-Jordan border and hopes refugees can begin crossing it soon.

The Nassib checkpoint on the Syrian-Jordanian border was reopened in October for civilians and transit transport, an official told Sputnik.

De Mistura announced in October that he would leave the special envoy post at the end of November due to personal reasons. The diplomat has been working as the special envoy for the crisis-torn country since 2014.

