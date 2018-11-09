Turkish Court Jails SANA Journalist for Insulting Erdogan - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An Istanbul criminal court on Thursday handed a jail sentence to a journalist working for Syria’s SANA news agency after he criticized the Turkish president.

Hosni Mahali was convicted for insulting Recep Tayyip Erdogan over his policies and blaming his government for letting terrorists cross into Syria, the state news agency said.

The charges added up to a cumulative prison time of four years and one month.

The court commuted the sentence to probation as Mahali has no criminal record, according to CNN Turk. His defense team said they would appeal the verdict in the Turkish top court.

READ MORE: Turkish Police Detain Suspects in Syrian Journalist Murder