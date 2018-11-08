Bribery Evidence Found Against Netanyahu Lawyer, Ex-Navy General - Police

In June, Netanyahu was questioned for the first time on the 'submarine affair', the reportedly corrupt deal worth $2 billion to purchase submarines and naval vessels from a German shipbuilder.

Israeli Police stated Thursday that they had substantial evidence to accuse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's lawyer and confidant, David Shimron, of mediating corruption, Haaretz reported.

In addition, police stated that Netanyahu's former bureau chief, David Sharan, former navy chief Eliezer Marom, and two ex-navy generals should be charged following similar accusations linked to the 'submarine affair,' also known as Case 3000.

However, police stressed that there was a lack of proof to charge another key Netanyahu attorney, Issac Molho.

The 'submarine affair' is linked to a $2 billion deal to purchase submarines and other naval vessels from the German shipbuilder ThyssenKrupp, allegedly involved in corruption schemes.

In June, Netanyahu was questioned for the first time on the 'submarine affair', however, the police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said that he was 'not a suspect.'

"The prime minister gave testimony in Case 3000, the submarines case, for the first time. He is not a suspect," the Haaretz cited the spokesman as saying.

In August, Israeli media reported about one more corruption case, involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife Sara, who was suspected of bribery as part of the investigation into the Bezeq-Walla corruption affair, also known as Case 4000 and involving the prime minister himself. Netanyahu himself has not yet been named as a suspect in the case. The questioning on August 17 was the 11th one for Netanyahu in a series of corruption probes.

The Israeli prime minister is also involved in two other separate corruption cases — Case 1000 and Case 2000. The first one has focused on Netanyahu's receipt of expensive gifts from members of the business community, the total value of which is estimated at $300,000. In Case 2000, Netanyahu is alleged to have attempted to conclude a deal with the Yedioth Ahronoth publisher, which was to cover the government's activities in a favorable way, as part of the deal.