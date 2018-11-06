State Department: US Exempts Iranian Charbahar Port From Restored Sanctions

"After extensive consideration, the Secretary has provided for an exception from the imposition of certain sanctions under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act of 2012 (IFCA) with respect to the development of Chabahar Port and the construction of an associated railway and for the shipment of non-sanctionable goods through the Port for Afghanistan’s use, as well as Afghanistan’s continued imports of Iranian petroleum products," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added that the relationships with both of those countries must continue to grow closer even as the United States seeks to change the destabilizing behavior of the Iranian regime.
READ MORE: Despite Sanctions Crusade, US Continues to Send New Cargoes to Iran — Reports
In May, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the Iran nuclear agreement, and re-impose sanctions against Tehran that had been lifted under the accord. The first round of the US restrictions entered into force in August, and a second, more severe round came into effect on Monday.
All comments
Show new comments (0)