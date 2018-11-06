Joint US-Kurdish Patrols in Northern Syria 'Unacceptable' - Erdogan

ANKARA (Sputnik) – Joint patrolling by the US military and members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in northern Syria is unacceptable and could lead to negative consequences, Erdogan said Tuesday.

"Joint patrolling of the US military and YPG members in Syria is unacceptable and could cause serious negative consequences on the border," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters.

READ MORE: Syrian Army Reportedly Seizes New Cache of US-Made Weapons (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

© AFP 2018 / ATTA KENARE Erdogan: Turkey Will Not Abide by US Sanctions on Iran

Erdogan said he believed that US President Donald Trump would "stop that."

US-Turkish relations have suffered a setback amid Ankara's concerns over US support for the YPG, which is viewed by the Turkish authorities as an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a terrorist organization, outlawed in Turkey.

Ankara has also repeatedly accused Washington of failing to fulfill its promises regarding the withdrawal of the YPG from Syria’s Manbij.