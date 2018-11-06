Joint US-Kurdish Patrols in Northern Syria 'Unacceptable' - Erdogan

"Joint patrolling of the US military and YPG members in Syria is unacceptable and could cause serious negative consequences on the border," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters.
US-Turkish relations have suffered a setback amid Ankara's concerns over US support for the YPG, which is viewed by the Turkish authorities as an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a terrorist organization, outlawed in Turkey.
Ankara has also repeatedly accused Washington of failing to fulfill its promises regarding the withdrawal of the YPG from Syria’s Manbij.
