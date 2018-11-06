Register
18:27 GMT +306 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Supporters of the Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan, Islamist political party chant slogans, during a protest in Peshawar

    Dutch Envoy in Pakistan Threatened Over MP's Anti-Islam Tweets

    © REUTERS / Fayaz Aziz
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Geert Wilders, the head of the Netherlands' opposition right-wing Party for Freedom, or PVV, has stirred up the Muslim world with his promises to ban the Koran, close down mosques and create a Prophet Muhammad cartoon competition. While some threatened to kill him, others have fought for banning the politician on Twitter, citing “hateful conduct."

    The Netherlands’ foreign ministry has stated that they are “dealing with threats to the Dutch ambassador to Pakistan over the tweets of right-winger Geert Wilders.

    "We take the security of the embassy very seriously, and that is also the subject of consultations between the Netherlands and Pakistan. For security reasons, I cannot make any further comments," the ministry spokesman said.

    Several reports recently suggested that Pakistan's interior ministry issued a secret memo, saying the hardline Islamist Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan party (TLP) planned to "target" the envoy of the European country. However, the party, which is pushing for Sharia Law in Pakistan, refuted the allegations.

    The secret document referred to the reports, stating that “elements associated with the TLP” were planning “to seek revenge for uploading of blasphemous caricatures by Geert Wilders, Dutch parliamentarian, on his personal Twitter account."

    Wilders, head of the right-wing Party for Freedom, who is internationally known for his anti-Islam remarks, had planned to stage a Prophet Muhammad cartoon competition this year. Given that physical depictions of God and the Prophet Muhammad are forbidden in Islam, the contest prompted fierce opposition from the Muslim world, especially Pakistan, where the TLP led protests to sever diplomatic relations with the Netherlands.

    READ MORE: Dutch Police Nab Man Who Plotted Murder of MP Wilders Over Cartoon Contest

    The contest didn’t take place, as Wilders announced his decision to cancel it in August, referring to death threats from Muslims and concerns that other people might be in danger. However, he has shared several such images on Twitter.

    The reports about the death threats have coincided with the attempts to ban the politician from social media.  The Turkish Islamic Cultural Federation (TICF) has sent a letter to Twitter demanding a "permanent ban" of Wilders "due to continuous publications on his Twitter account of messages, images and other content which is a display of hateful conduct."

    The federation, which represents 144 Turkish mosques in the Netherlands, pledged to sue Twitter if the social network keeps mum on the TICF's formal request to ban Wilders within three weeks.

    Related:

    Antwerp Police Boost Security Amid Death Threats to Right-Wing Dutch Politician
    Dutch MP Geert Wilders Cancels Prophet Muhammad Cartoon Contest After Threats
    Turkish PM Threatens 'Harsh' Retaliation Over Moves by Dutch Authorities
    Mosques Demand 'Permanent Ban' of Dutch Anti-Islam MP Wilders From Twitter
    Erdogan: Dutch PM Lost Turkish Friendship Amid Ministers' Address Ban
    Tags:
    cartoon contest, death threats, Muslim, ban, Twitter, Tehreek-e-Labbaik party (TLP), Prophet Muhammad, Geert Wilders, Netherlands
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ooh La La! A Sneak Peek Backstage at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
    Ooh La La! A Sneak Peek Backstage at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
    Fear Without Facts
    Fear Without Facts
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse