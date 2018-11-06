Register
16:31 GMT +306 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Louis Farrakhan attends the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76

    American Religious Leader Says 'Death to Israel,' Calls US 'Great Satan'

    © AP Photo / Paul Sancya
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 60

    Louis Farrakhan, the head of the contentious religious group Nation of Islam (NOI), led chants of "death to America" and "death to Israel" as he addressed students in Tehran. He visited Iran the day before Donald Trump hit it with yet another wave of crippling sanctions in a bid to pressure Iran into rolling back its nuclear program.

    According to Tasnim News Agency, the 85-year-old Louis Farrakhan gave a speech at the University of Tehran on November 4, the day that marks the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the US Embassy in Tehran, and one day before the United States re-imposed all of its sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

    "You say ‘bad wa Israil,'" the religious leader can be heard saying, apparently trying to pronounce "Marg bar Israel" ("Death to Israel" in Farsi). An Iranian sitting next to Farrakhan then helps him get the phrase right. "Marg bar Israel," the latter chants with a nod, prompting the room to cheer and chant back: "Marg bar Amrika" ("Death to America").

    In his speech at the University of Tehran, Farrakhan bashed the sanctions that the US re-imposed on Tehran the same day. "I am coming to you from the United States of America that is gloating over the fact that the president of the United States is going to place on the Islamic Republic the most stringent sanctions that have ever been placed on any nation before," he said.

    "Is it not true that you have called America ‘the Great Satan'?" he also inquired. "Well, if you believe what you say, then would not Satan be actively involved in trying to destroy a nation that is set up on the belief and practice of submission to the will of God?"

    On Monday, the United States brought back sanctions against Iran's banking and energy sectors, including the vital oil exports. They added to the sanctions that have already been introduced following Donald Trump's move to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear accord.

    A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc.
    © AP Photo / Carlos Barria
    EU Guarantees for Trade With Iran Amid US Sanctions 'on Positive Track'- Iranian Diplomat

    The US President claimed that the agreement, which curbed Iran's nuclear program, was poorly negotiated, and announced the re-imposition of sanctions to push Iran towards a "better" nuclear deal.

    Iranian President Rouhani has vowed that his country will keep selling oil despite what he called "illegal and unjust" sanctions levied by the US. "We are in a situation of economic war, confronting a bullying power. I don't think that in the history of America, someone has entered the White House who is so against law and international conventions," he added, referring to the architect behind the sanctions, US President Trump.

    Related:

    Israel’s Netanyahu Hails Return of US Sanctions on Iran
    Iran Claims Israel Was Behind Plot to Kill Opposition Activist in Denmark
    India Will Never Cut Its Oil Supply From Iran to Zero - Think Tank Founder
    Iran's Zarif Mocks US Over Closed Bank, Sunken Ship on US Sanctions List
    EU Guarantees for Trade With Iran Amid Sanctions 'on Positive Track'- Diplomat
    Tags:
    nuclear deal, sanctions, Nation of Islam, University of Tehran, Louis Farrakhan, Hassan Rouhani, Donald Trump, Iran, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Grace & Poise: Female Athletes Stun World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
    Grace & Poise: Female Athletes Stun World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
    Fear Without Facts
    Fear Without Facts
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse