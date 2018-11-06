Egypt's President Vows to Move Armed Forces to Protect Gulf Allies - Reports

The statement came as the second round of the US's anti-Iranian sanctions entered force on Monday. The sanctions designated more than 700 individuals and entities as off-limits to US trading partners, including banks, aircraft and ships.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has warned that the country's army will defend Persian Gulf states if they face a direct threat from any country.

If the Persian Gulf's security is "endangered or directly threatened", both the country's president and the Egyptian people "will accept the mobilization of the Egyptian Armed Forces to defend our brothers," he was quoted by the Youm7 newspaper as saying.

READ MORE: 'Economic War': Iran Vows to Continue Selling Oil as US Sanctions Take Effect

When asked about the US sanctions on Iran, Sisi pointed out that "instability affects all of us."

Sisi made the statement a day after a new batch of the US's anti-Iranian sanctions, targeting the Islamic Republic's oil trade, as well as shipping and banking, came into force.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington expected all countries to eventually reduce their oil imports from Iran to zero. At the same time, Washington temporarily exempted eight nations from the sanctions on importing oil from Iran.

On May 8, US President Donald Trump announced Washington's withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also pledging to nd re-impose sanctions against Tehran that were lifted under the accord. The first round of the restrictive measures was slapped in August.