UK, Norway Reiterate Commitment to JCPOA Amid Restored US Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday had phone conversations with his UK and Norwegian counterparts and the sides discussed bilateral relations, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

The phone talks came hours after the US administration restored sanctions targeting key sectors of Iran's economy.

According to the statement, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide reiterated the commitment of London and Oslo and other parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to the implementation of the nuclear accord.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and the foreign ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom said in a joint statement on Friday that as parties to the JCPOA, they would continue to work with Russia, China and third countries to preserve effective financial channels with Iran.

In May, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the Iran nuclear agreement and re-impose sanctions against Tehran that were lifted under the accord. The first round of US sanctions were imposed in August.

READ MORE: Pompeo Reveals Countries Exempt From Iran Oil Sanctions