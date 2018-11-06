UK, Norway Reiterate Commitment to JCPOA Amid Restored US Sanctions

The phone talks came hours after the US administration restored sanctions targeting key sectors of Iran's economy.
According to the statement, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide reiterated the commitment of London and Oslo and other parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to the implementation of the nuclear accord.
In May, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the Iran nuclear agreement and re-impose sanctions against Tehran that were lifted under the accord. The first round of US sanctions were imposed in August.
READ MORE: Pompeo Reveals Countries Exempt From Iran Oil Sanctions
All comments
Show new comments (0)