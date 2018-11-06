US Allows Iran Temporary Continuation of Arak, Bushehr, Fordow Projects

"We are not issuing waivers for any new civil nuclear projects. We are only permitting the continuation for a temporary period of certain ongoing projects that impede Iran’s ability to reconstitute its weapons program," the release said. "We are specifically permitting nonproliferation projects at Arak, Bushehr, and Fordow to continue under the strictest scrutiny to ensure transparency and maintain constraints on Iran."
The United State is re-designating the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and 23 of its subsidiaries and placing new limits on Iran’s nuclear program significantly beyond current restrictions while Iran will not be able to pursue any new nuclear facilities with foreign assistance, the release explained.
READ MORE: Iran Atomic Agency Denies Reports Arak Reactor's Core Dismantled
If the United States determines at any time that the work conducted pursuant to the waivers that have been granted is anything other than what Washington has authorized or that Iran has reneged on its commitments, it reserves the right to modify or revoke the waivers immediately, the release said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)