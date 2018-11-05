Russian FM: Israeli Strikes in Syria Will Increase Regional Tensions

"Military operations cannot resolve Israeli security concerns but will only help increase regional tensions," Lavrov said in an interview with the Spanish El Pais newspaper.
The minister added that Israel endangered the life of Russian troops in Syria's Palmyra in 2017 by failing to stick to its own commitments.
"Unfortunately, Israel has not always met its obligations, primarily those related to the warnings by the Russian military against military operations in Syria. In some cases, this endangered the life and health of our soldiers in Syria, for example when Israeli planes bombed targets near Palmyra in March 2017," he stressed.
