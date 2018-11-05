Yemen’s Hodeidah Port Stays Open Despite Upsurge in Fighting - UN Spokesman

"Hodeidah’s port remains operational and Yemen depends… on imports for 90 percent of its staple food and nearly all food and fuel," Dujarric said. "Most imports enter through Hudaydah or Salif ports."
Humanitarian agencies have not observed large-scale displacements from Al Hodeidah due to weekend fighting, Dujarric said. But he warned large-scale displacement could quickly occur if fighting moves deeper into the city.
Since the beginning of June, more than 570,000 people have been displaced by conflict across the Al Hodeidah governorate, nearly all of whom have been reached with emergency relief packages, Dujarric said.
Airstrikes by a Saudi-led coalition in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government are attempting to dislodge Houthi rebels that control most of the nation’s eastern governorates and the capital of Sanaa.
