Two Koreas Raise Yellow Flags at Guard Posts Along Fortified Border - Reports

The flags were hoisted to show that the guard posts are to be dismantled in accordance with an agreement reached at a third inter-Korean summit in September, according to the Yonhap news agency.
"This is aimed at enabling each side to observe the progress in dismantlement work so that it can be carried out in a transparent manner," a defense ministry official was quoted as saying by the agency.
In September, Seoul and Pyongyang signed a military pact that called for a gradual removal of guard posts "on a trial basis" from the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas.
