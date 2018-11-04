Egypt’s Security Forces Kill 19 Terrorists Linked to Attack in Minya - Ministry

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Egyptian security forces have killed 19 terrorists, linked to the recent attack on buses heading to a Coptic Christian monastery in Upper Egypt, the country’s Interior Ministry said.

The police took the terrorists’ hideout by storm on November 2, killing all the extremists who had been hiding there, according to the ministry.

On November 2, unidentified attackers opened fire at Copts heading to the monastery of St. Samuel in the Upper Egyptian Minya Governorate. According to the Egyptian Interior Ministry, seven people were killed and 12 others injured.

Earlier in the day, Egyptian media reported, citing sources, that up to ten people were killed and another 13 injured during the attack.

The incident is not the first case of attacks on the Egyptian Christian minority's churches.

In December 2016, 29 people were killed and 47 others injured in an attack on a Coptic cathedral in Cairo, while in April 2017 at least 48 people were killed and around 90 others injured in a double attack on churches in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria.