Register
13:57 GMT +304 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Saturday, Jan. 15, 2011 file photo, a part of Arak heavy water nuclear facilities is seen, near the central city of Arak, 150 miles (250 kilometers) southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. Iranian state television reported on Saturday, April, 19, 2014 that Vice President Ali Akbar Salehi has said a dispute between world powers and the country over its heavy water reactor at Arak has been “virtually resolved.” Iran and world powers are negotiating the terms of a permanent deal over its contested nuclear program

    US Sanctions on Iran to Boost Russia's Influence on Oil Market - Ex Obama Aide

    © AP Photo / Mehdi Marizad
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 80

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US restrictions on Iran will increase Russia's influence on the oil market. Robert Malley, former US President Barack Obama's aide for the Middle East and Washington's chief negotiator in the Iran nuclear deal, told Sputnik in an interview.

    "[The sanctions] will help oil producers because the prices will go up, and Russia will be one of the most significant oil producers. It will certainly increase its relative power in the oil market. There is no doubt about it," Malley said.

    According to the former aide, the administration of US President Donald Trump is "maniacally" fixed on putting pressure on Iran at any expense.

    "So if the price to pay for strangulating and for squeezing Iran is a benefit to a country like Russia, I think they are prepared to swallow it," Malley added.

    Consequences for the US

    The United States will have to face consequences of withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, as the decision sets a precedent for other states to step away from their international commitments, Robert Malley stated.

    "Whatever the goal towards Iran, this is not the way to achieve that — walking away from the deal was not the way to treat any of the goals that the administration may have towards Iran. I think it was a profound mistake… Therefore, the US will pay a price for walking away from a deal that’s more isolated internationally than it was before," Malley, who is currently the CEO of the International Crisis Group, said.

    According to the former aide, by taking the decision to leave the agreement, the administration has "set a precedent," giving other states a reason to believe that they can also quit any deal that was previously sealed.

    "I think most of the administrations coming to office in the US and other countries, even if they disagree with a decision that was entered by their predecessor or predecessors to reach some kind of international deal, there are somewhat respect for a deal, because they understand that they set a precedent… If [US President Donald] Trump tomorrow enters into a deal with whatever country, does this mean that their success could [be] treated just like an episode that they can quickly turn back?" Malley noted.

    READ MORE: Suspect's Iranian Origin an Excuse for New Sanctions Against Tehran — Scholars

    Mohammad Javad Zarif, ministre iranien des Affaires étrangères
    © AFP 2018 / Atta Kenare
    Iran’s FM Zarif: World Opposes US Behavior Over Anti-Iranian Sanctions
    The expert said that the remaining parties to the deal would not be able to compensate Iran for the losses it would suffer due to the US withdrawal.

    "It’s not possible to compensate entirely and I don’t think it’s possible to compensate in the majority of ways. In other words, Iran is going to be worse off because of the US withdrawal. Despite what Europe does, despite what Russia does, despite what China does, it will be worse off than if the US had not withdrawn," Malley said.

    Despite Tehran's claims that it wanted full compensations, the Iranian officials understood that it could not happen, the former aide said.

    "The US is too powerful an actor, the threat of sanctions is too great, too many companies are walking away," Malley said.

    At the same time, the majority of states cannot cut imports of Iranian oil to zero, so the United States will have to provide waivers from the sanctions, which apart from Tehran will also target third parties doing business with Iranian companies, Malley said.

    "I know India has told that we can’t go down to zero. It’s simply impossible. Some of their refineries are built to only deal with Iranian oil. The cheapest oil they get is from Iran. Is the United States prepared, or other countries prepared, to compensate at that rate, and how they are gonna do for those refineries that only deal with Iranian oil?" the former aide said, adding that China and Turkey were also not ready to eliminate imports of Iranian oil entirely, while Japan and South Korea would suffer big economic losses if granted no waivers.

    READ MORE: Top Iranian General Slams Trump With Own 'Game of Thrones' Meme

    Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky
    Iranian Foreign Minister Discusses New US Sanctions With EU Officials - Tehran
    According to Malley, there are indicators that Saudi Arabia, which has recently been under fire over its alleged role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, will be more cooperative and increase oil output to make up for the Iranian export shortages, thus helping the United States in cracking down on Tehran.

    "Because [the Saudi Arabian authorities] are under greater pressure and because they feel more vulnerable as a result of the Khashoggi assassination, I think they are more likely to try to satisfy US demand… They are already somewhat cooperative. They are likely to be more cooperative because the Saudi leadership just can’t afford right now a fight with the US," Malley explained.

    Trump announced Washington's withdrawal from the JCPOA in May.

    The sanctions on Iranian oil imports, re-imposed after the pullout, will enter into effect on November 5.

    Related:

    FM Zarif Slams US 'Addiction to Sanctions', Says Iran Won't Revise Nuclear Deal
    Iran Must 'Reduce Malign Behavior', Agree to New Nuclear Deal - Pompeo
    US Making All Efforts to Destroy Nuclear Deal - Iran's Parl't Speaker
    Rubio Wants John Kerry to Face Probe Over Iran Nuclear Deal Talks
    Tags:
    withdrawal, agreement, Iran nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Flashback From Iran’s 1979 Takeover of US Embassy
    Flashback From Iran’s 1979 Takeover of US Embassy
    Fear Without Facts
    Fear Without Facts
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse