Protesters in Tehran Mark 1979 US Embassy Takeover (VIDEO)

Thousands of Iranians took to the streets in Tehran on November 4 to mark the 39th anniversary of the US Embassy takeover.

Fifty two US diplomats were taken hostage by students for 444 days, with the United States cutting off diplomatic ties with Iran five months into the crisis in April 1980, since then Washington and Tehran have had no direct diplomatic relations.

The day of the takeover, also called National Student Day and the National Day of the Fight against Global Arrogance has since been marked with demonstrations outside the old US Embassy.

