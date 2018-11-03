Four Syrian Troops Killed in Militant Shelling in Hama, Idlib Provinces

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Shelling by militants in Syria's Hama and Idlib provinces over the past 24 hours has left four Syrian servicemen killed and another one injured, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said in a statement on Saturday.

"Over the past day they [militants] attacked settlements of Dejaj [in Idlib province] and Abu-Dali in Hama province. Four servicemen of the Syrian Arab Republic were killed and one serviceman was injured," the statement read.

© AP Photo / Pavel Golovkin Russia Registers Ceasefire Violations in Syrian Latakia, Hama Provinces

The center said it had recorded continued violations of the ceasefire regime by illegal armed groups operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations. Russia along with Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the ceasefire regime in Syria.