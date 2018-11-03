US Soldier Killed in 'Apparent Insider Attack' in Kabul - NATO

The soldier was killed during an assault just a month after another US soldier died in combat in Afghanistan.

One US soldier was killed and one was injured during an "apparent insider attack" in Kabul on Saturday, NATO officials stated Saturday.

"Initial reports indicate the attacker was a member of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces," NATO's Resolute Support mission said in a statement, adding that the attacker was killed by "other Afghan forces."

NATO's mission in Afghanistan was launched in 2015. It includes over 13,000 servicemen who provide training and advice to the Afghan security forces in their fight against terrorism, particularly against the Taliban*.

Afghanistan has long been in a state of turmoil, with the government fighting against various terrorist groups.

*Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia

