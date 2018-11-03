Iranian MP: US’ ‘Bullying Tactics’ Will Unite Iranians

An Iranian lawmaker said Friday that the reinstatement of US sanctions on Tehran will unite the Iranian nation against foreign threats.

Iranian lawmaker Mahmoud Sadeghi suggested in a brief interview to the news website Jamaran that US sanctions, set to take effect Monday, November 5, will unite different social groups in Iran to counter the threat from abroad.

“Iranians become more united whenever Iran faces foreign threats… political factions and Iranians from different layers of the society will confront [US President Donald] Trump's bullying tactics,” Sadeghi said.

Earlier on Friday, the European Union, France, Germany and Britain said in a joint statement that they regret the Trump administration’s May decision to leave the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran Nuclear Deal, and reimpose sanctions on Iran. The countries added that they would like to protect European firms doing legitimate business with Tehran.

“Our aim is to protect European economic actors who have legitimate commercial exchanges with Iran, in line with European legislation and the United Nations’ Security Council resolution 2231,” said European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and the foreign and finance ministers of France, Germany and the UK.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier on Friday announced that eight nations would be allowed to maintain imports of crude oil from Iran, including Turkey, Italy, India, Japan and South Korea, AP reported. Valiollah Seif, the governor of Iran's central bank, reportedly said on his Instagram that “the US has failed in full sanction and bringing Iran's oil [exports] to zero.”

Trump reimposed sanctions on Iran in May, withdrawing from the JCPOA and demanding Tehran alter its policies in the Middle East. The latest set of sanctions will target the country's largest source of revenue, the oil industry, as well as Iranian shipping and financial transactions.