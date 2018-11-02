At Least 2 Syrian Troops Killed in Shelling by Militants in Latakia, Aleppo

According to Lt. Gen. Vladimir Savchenko, seven instances of shelling were registered in the north of Latakia province and in the city of Aleppo.
"Two Syrian army soldiers were killed and another 13 were wounded. There were no casualties among civilians," Savchenko said at a daily news briefing.
Russia, Iran and Turkey, are guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria, while Moscow has also been assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups, and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.
