At Least 7 People Killed, 14 Injured in Attack on Bus in Egypt - Reports

An Egyptian archbishop told Reuters Friday that at least seven people had been killed, while 14 more injured following an attack on a bus that headed toward a Coptic monastery in Minya.

According to reports, a heavy gunfire commenced as a bus carrying Coptic Christian pilgrims was on its way to the Monastery of Saint Samuel the Confessor.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Graphic photos and videos are circulating on social media, purportedly showing the aftermath of the attack.

Last month, an Egyptian military court handed down death sentences to 17 people convicted in a series of deadly attacks on Christians throughout the country since 2016.

In 2017, masked gunmen opened fire on a bus convoy carrying Copts to the same monastery, leaving 28 people dead, while injuring 22.

