Yemeni Government Seeking to Resume Oil Output in Coming Days - Reports

The Saba news agency reported that the announcement had followed the first cabinet session held after the appointment of Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed as the Yemeni prime minister in October.
The Yemeni oil output was suspended due to the violent military conflict rocking the country since 2015.
Yemen's civil war has pitted the government, headed by Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, against the Houthis, an Islamist political movement. The government is backed by the Saudi-led coalition, which has been carrying out airstrikes targeting areas controlled by Houthi militants since March 2015.
