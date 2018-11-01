Militants Plan New Chemical Provocations in Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

"According to information received by the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation, militants from the Ahrar-ash-Sham and Jaish al-Izza groups are preparing new provocations using chemical agents," Lt. Gen. Vladimir Savchenko said at a daily news briefing.
Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that militants in several Syrian regions including Aleppo were engaged in planning provocations involving the use of chemical weapons including chlorine.
READ MORE: White Helmets Started Filming Fake Chemical Weapons Attack — Russian MoD
On October 27, the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria reported that it received information from locals that terrorists from the Islamic Party of Turkestan* had transferred twenty 10 liter containers of chlorine for use in false flag attacks in Maarrat al-Nu'man, a city in Idlib province.
* Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
