22:41 GMT +301 November 2018
    A girl walks near a damaged building in Maarat Al-Nouman, south of Idlib, Syria September 29, 2015. Picture taken September 29, 2015

    Militants Plan New Chemical Provocations in Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

    © REUTERS / Khalil Ashawi
    Middle East
    0 04

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militants are preparing new provocations with the use of chemical agents in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria, the head of the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation said Thursday.

    "According to information received by the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation, militants from the Ahrar-ash-Sham and Jaish al-Izza groups are preparing new provocations using chemical agents," Lt. Gen. Vladimir Savchenko said at a daily news briefing.

    This photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows members of the Syrian Civil Defense group helping a wounded man after airstrikes hit Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, Thursday, March. 1, 2018
    © AP Photo / Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets
    White Helmets Attempting to Hire Locals for Staged Chemical Attacks, Paying in Food - Russian MoD
    "The terrorists delivered two containers with chlorine to a granary in the northern part of the settlement of Kalyat al-Mudik, located 20 kilometers west of the city of Hama. They are planning to use this chemical agent to stage a fake chemical attack against civilians by the Syrian government forces," the general said.

    Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that militants in several Syrian regions including Aleppo were engaged in planning provocations involving the use of chemical weapons including chlorine.

    READ MORE: White Helmets Started Filming Fake Chemical Weapons Attack — Russian MoD

    On October 27, the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria reported that it received information from locals that terrorists from the Islamic Party of Turkestan* had transferred twenty 10 liter containers of chlorine for use in false flag attacks in Maarrat al-Nu'man, a city in Idlib province.

    * Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

