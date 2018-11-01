EU Rules Out Investment in Syria's Rebuilding Until Political Transition Begins

Our website uses cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. Through cookies, certain personal data is collected and may be stored temporarily. You can change your cookie settings through your browser. More info: Privacy Policy
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The European Union believes it is premature to consider its role in Syria’s reconstruction unless the Arab republic takes the "firm" path toward the political transition, Maja Kocijancic, the European Commission's spokeswoman for foreign affairs and security policy, said.
"We are willing to look into the issue of reconstruction at the point when the transition in Syria is firmly underway. As you know, this is not yet the case. The conflict is still ongoing," Kocijancic said at a press briefing on Wednesday.
The spokeswoman also reiterated the EU support for the efforts of UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura and expressed hope that the constitutional committee, tasked with rewriting the Syrian main law, would convene this "autumn, as soon as possible."
Syria has been devastated by years of violent war with terrorist and armed opposition groups, which led to the destruction of its infrastructure and a major humanitarian crisis in the country. The Syrian authorities, supported by Russia, are currently engaged in rebuilding the country.
