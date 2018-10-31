Mattis Says Syria’s Assad Eventually Will Have to Be 'Managed Out of Power'

"We see the reason that I think eventually Assad will have to be managed out of power," Mattis said on Tuesday. "I don't think any election run under the offices of the Syrian regime is going to have any credibility with the Syrian people or with the international community."
Mattis also claimed that a US withdrawal from Syria would create a "vacuum" that President Bashar Assad and his allies would "take advantage of".
