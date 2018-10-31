Mattis Says Syria’s Assad Eventually Will Have to Be 'Managed Out of Power'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Syrian President Bashar Assad will ultimately have to be "managed out of power" because he lost credibility, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis said during a discussion at the US Institute of Peace in Washington, DC.

"We see the reason that I think eventually Assad will have to be managed out of power," Mattis said on Tuesday. "I don't think any election run under the offices of the Syrian regime is going to have any credibility with the Syrian people or with the international community."

Earlier this year, James Mattis said at at a NATO defense minister meeting in Brussels that a US withdrawal from Syria would depend on the success of UN-brokered Geneva peace talks.

Mattis also claimed that a US withdrawal from Syria would create a "vacuum" that President Bashar Assad and his allies would "take advantage of".