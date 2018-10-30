Moscow Calls for Prevention of New Chemical Provocations by Militants in Syria

"We are receiving more and more alarming information from various sources that certain groups of terrorists and extremists in Syria are not leaving attempts to carry out large-scale provocations using chemical weapons and toxic substances," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry explained that these plots were aimed at to give a pretext to new strikes from the US and its allies, as well as to undermine the recovery of Syria.
"It is absolutely clear that the main goal of the chemical provocations by extremists is to give another pretext to external opponents of the legitimate government in Damascus to carry out aggressive actions, similar to unlawful missile strikes by the United States, Great Britain and France on Syria in April this year, to undermine the establishment of the political process, to slow down the recovery of the country, and hinder the return of refugees and internally displaced persons to their homes. This cannot be allowed," the ministry stressed.
Last week Lebanon's Al-Mayadeen TV channel reported that militants and the White Helmets group transported toxic materials from the city of Jisr al-Shughur to the settlement of Khirbat al Amud in Syria's Idlib province. The broadcaster didn't specify what kind of poisonous substance had been relocated.
