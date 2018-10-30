Turkish Vessel Starts First Oil, Gas Deep Drilling in Mediterranean – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Turkish vessel Fatih started on Tuesday the first country’s oil and gas deep drilling off the southern Mediterranean coast, Anadolu news agency reported.

According to Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez, the vessel will be conducting drilling at the deep-water well Alanya-1 for 150 days, the Anadolu news agency reported.

"Our aim is to open two drilling wells on average a year with the Fatih vessel," Donmez said, as quoted by the media outlet.

The minister also noted readiness of the Turkish navy to ensure the security of the drilling vessel in case of possible threats coming from Greek ships.

"There are no security risks [toward the vessel], however, if harassment takes place, our naval forces will do what is necessary," Donmez added.

Increasing Turkish shelf activities are a matter of concern for Greece and Cyprus as the Turkish plans are also covering the territorial waters of Northern Cyprus, which is recognized as an independent state only by Ankara. Alanya-1 deepwater well is located outside the disputed area.