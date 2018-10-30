Tear Gas Attack, Scuffles Force Two Polling Stations in N Israel to Close

Israelis on Tuesday are voting in local elections, where they'll choose members of local councils as well as other officials, including the mayor of Jerusalem.

Polling stations have been closed in several towns with Druze and Arab populations following scuffles and a tear gas attack, the Times of Israel reported.

In addition, the media said that the police have started investigating two cases of alleged voter intimidation.

Today, as once every 5 years, Israelis are voting across the country in Israel's local elections, where the heads of Israel's 251 local authorities will be elected 🗳🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/74Ip4Zi5lq — Israel ישראל (@Israel) 30 октября 2018 г.

By 11 a.m. local time, over 750,000 Israelis had voted in the local elections, reflecting a voter turnout of 7.17%, Israel's interior ministry stated.

READ MORE: Top Palestinian Body Decides to Suspend Israel Recognition

At the same time, citizens of villages in the Golan Heights refused to take part in the Israeli election vote for local authorities. Moreover, the citizens started a protest march in the city of Quneitra, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

Protest in Quneitra

According to SANA, local residents gathered near a school in Majdal Shams to hamper the election process; Israeli security forces subsequently attempted to disperse the protesters.

Druze protesters set up protest tents calling for the cancellation of the vote in the village of Majdal Shams. Police forces buffer the demonstrators from the polling stations… https://t.co/5sgFwr4EVn — Yitz (@Greenslime_) 30 октября 2018 г.

Voters in four villages in the Golan Heights will participate in elections for the first time since 1967, when the Syrian territory was first occupied by Israel. However, local members of the Druze ethno-religious minority, for the most part, have refused to obtain Israeli citizenship and have taken an ambivalent attitude towards local elections.