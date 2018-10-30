Turkey Prepping for Large-Scale Op Against Syrian Kurdish Forces - Erdogan

"We are ready to smash the terrorist structure east of the Euphrates. We have completed preparations for this issue. In the near future, we will drive the terrorist organization into a corner through a large-scale and efficient operation. One night we will suddenly come," Erdogan told Turkey's parliament.

Ankara considers Syria's Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), the principal component of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which enjoys the support of the US and controls the territory of Syria east of the Euphrates River, a terrorist organization associated with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is banned in Turkey.

