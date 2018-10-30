Woman Killed in Militant Shelling of Syria's Aleppo

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A woman was killed and another one was injured in shelling by militants of the Syrian city of Aleppo, Lt. Gen. Vladimir Savchenko, the head of the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation, said Monday.

"Shelling of Tel-Bazam settlement in Hama province and Furqan neighborhood in the city of Aleppo was recorded over the past 24 hours. A young woman, born in 1993, was killed and another woman, born in 1974, was injured as a result of shelling by an unidentified illegal armed group of Furqan neighborhood," Savchenko was quoted as saying by the Russian Defense Ministry's department of information and mass communications.

The injured woman was sent to a hospital in Aleppo, Savchenko added.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations. Russia along with Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the ceasefire regime in Syria.