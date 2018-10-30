Top Palestinian Body Decides to Suspend Israel Recognition

GAZA (Sputnik) - The Palestinian Central Council (PCC) decided to suspend the recognition of Israel as well as to end the Palestine Liberation Organization's (PLO) commitments toward the agreements signed with the Jewish state until it recognized the Palestinian state within the 1967 borders.

"In view of Israel's continued denial of the signed agreements, the Palestinian Central Council… decided to suspend the commitments of the PLO and the Palestinian Authority toward the agreements with the occupying power [Israel] until Israel recognized the State of Palestine within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital," the PCC said in a press release.

According to the statement, the PCC also decided to stop security and economic coordination with Israel "on the basis that the transitional phase, including the Paris agreement, no longer exists."

The PCC authorized Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to implement these decisions.

The Oslo Accords, a set of agreements between Israel and the PLO, were signed in 1993 and 1995 and are considered to be the cornerstone of peace between Israelis and Palestinians. The Paris Protocol, which defines economic relations between the sides, was signed in 1994.

Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity.