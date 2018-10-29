Register
19:52 GMT +329 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Banners calling for voting in a referendum on Iraqi Kurdistan independence from Baghdad in Erbil

    Iraqi Kurdistan to Enter Serious Talks With Iraq When New Gov’t Formed - KDP

    © Sputnik / Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The autonomous Kurdistan Region will start a serious dialogue with Baghdad to resolve all differences between both sides once the new Iraqi government is fully formed and begins working, Hoshyar Siwaily, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's (KDP) foreign relations office, told Sputnik on Monday.

    "The government will be entering into serious negotiations with the federal government to resolve all the issues which both governments currently have, especially the new government headed by the new prime minister… When the full cabinet is in place, the serious dialogue and negotiations will start between our government, KRG [the Kurdistan Regional Government], and the federal government," Hoshyar Siwaily, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's (KDP) foreign relations office, told Sputnik on Monday.

    READ MORE: Iraq's Kurdish Leadership Rejects Baghdad Demand to Cancel Independence Vote

    According to the KDP representative, the Kurds have supported Abdul-Mahdi’s nomination and would be monitoring his stance on the Iraqi Kurdistan issue.

    "We have supported him and we will be supporting him, we will be monitoring his performance, achievements, especially where relations between Baghdad and Erbil are concerned. We hope the new prime minister who is a good politician, who is a friend of the Kurds, will be able to learn from the mistakes of the past, especially the mistakes the previous prime minister committed against the Kurdistan Region. We are positive," he added.

    A picture taken on February 3, 2016, shows the Kurdish flag flying over the Arbil Citadel, in the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq
    © AFP 2018 / SAFIN HAMED
    Patriotic Union of Kurdistan Nominates Former Kurdistan Premier Salih for Iraqi Presidency
    Additionally, there is "a continuous dialogue and telephone talks" between the Iraqi Kurdistan leadership and Abdul-Mahdi, Siwaily said.

    On October 3, newly elected Iraqi President Barham Salih, a Kurdish politician, named Shiite Adil Abdul-Mahdi, who was Iraq's oil minister between 2014 and 2016, as the country's prime minister and tasked him with forming a new government. Abdul-Mahdi was sworn in on Thursday, as well as 14 out of 22 ministers he had designated.

    Oil, Gas Control Issue

    Siwaily also said that the two sides intend to discuss articles in the constitution that concern the oil and gas industry, as the federal government of Iraq and autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan region are ready to sit down for talks to settle the dispute over control of the country's oil and gas reserves.

    "Both sides are ready for talks and have the intention to resolve all the issues, including the oil and gas issue, the revenue issue which we have with Baghdad, so we are optimistic," Siwaily said. 

    The official added that "oil and gas is one of the crucial issues between Erbil and Baghdad. We have to sit down and resolve these issues according to our constitution. Some of the articles in the constitution specifically talk about oil and gas issue. So hopefully there will be a room." 

    Iraqi Kurdistan servicemen in Kirkuk province, Iraq
    © Sputnik / Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Gunmen Kill 2 Iranian Border Guards Near Frontier With Iraqi Kurdistan - Reports
    Until recently, the oil-rich province of Kirkuk was under the control of the Iraqi Kurds. However after the Kurds held an independence referendum in September 2017, Baghdad launched an offensive and regained control over Kirkuk in the following month. Soon after that Baghdad reported that it would establish a special committee aimed at developing oil production in the region and would create a group of experts together with BP to analyze the situation in Kirkuk.

    Relations between Baghdad and Erbil escalated after Iraqi Kurdistan held an independence referendum in September 2017, which was later deemed illegal by the Iraqi federal government.

    READ MORE: Iraqi Gov't Ready to Talk to Kurdistan if It Cancels Referendum Results

    In response to Erbil's decision to secede, Baghdad launched a military operation and took control over the Kurdish oil-rich province of Kirkuk, as well as imposed sanctions, restricted banking operations, closed border crossings and banned international flights to and from the region. The restrictive measures were lifted in January after Kurdish government authorities and private institutions accepted the authority of the federal government of Iraq. The Iraqi Kurdistan has not yet announced if it planned to hold another independence referendum in the future.

    On Syrian Kurds

    The head of the KDP's foreign relations office also stressed that Iraqi Kurdistan supports the Syrian Kurds' self-determination efforts and hopes they will be able to protect their territorial gains through peaceful means, such as a dialogue between all the parties involved in the Syrian conflict. 

    "As far as Kurdistan is concerned, we support ambitions of all Kurds for self-determination, including the Kurdistan in Syria and other parts of Kurdistan. What we are calling for is to resolve all the issues with respective governments in a peaceful way, to enter a serious dialogue to avoid bloodshed and fighting, as much as they can, of course. In Kurdistani Syria we understand the situation; we hope that they will be able to protect the gains they have met so far [against the IS] and for the better service of our brothers and sisters in Syrian Kurdistan," Siwaily told Sputnik.

    The KDP official also expressed hope that all parties involved in the Syrian conflict would better coordinate their actions in the region.

    "Nothing is impossible in politics, so we have to be hopeful and that these relations will be better in the interest of all the parties involved in this conflict," he added.

    U.S. and Kurdish flags flutter in the wind (File)
    © AP Photo / Khalid Mohammed
    US to Build World's Largest Consulate Facility in Iraqi Kurdistan - Reports
    Syrian Kurds, namely the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), have been fighting the Daesh terror group* in northeastern Syria, actions which have been criticized by Damascus.

    On Sunday, Turkish forces bombarded positions of YPG militia, outlawed by Ankara as a terrorist organization, on the eastern shore of the Euphrates River in northern Syria. This followed the October 17 incident involving two US-led coalition F-15 fighter jets carrying out an airstrike on an allied Kurdish unit in Syria as a result of poor coordination. The latter incident killed six fighters and injured another 15.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    Gunmen Kill 2 Iranian Border Guards Near Frontier With Iraqi Kurdistan - Reports
    US to Build World's Largest Consulate Facility in Iraqi Kurdistan - Reports
    Iraqi Delegation Arrives in Erbil to Discuss Emergency Funding to Kurdistan
    Tags:
    Syrian Kurds, oil, gas, Syrian crisis, Kurdish Democratic Party (KDP), Daesh, Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq, Erbil, Kirkuk
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Flying the Friendly Skies: Russia Celebrates Army Aviation Day
    Flying the Friendly Skies: Russia Celebrates Army Aviation Day
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse