Israel-Iran Armed Confrontation Possible Only as Last Resort - IDF General

Israel would consider a military confrontation with Iran to deter the latter only as a last resort, but this option could still be possible if Tehran continues to increase its military presence in Syria and attempt to achieve nuclear capabilities, former Israeli deputy chief of staff and head of the National Security Council Uzi Dayan told Sputnik.

"If Iran continues to build an outpost in Syria, Israel will not be able to accept it. I do not think it will lead to a bigger clash… If Iran continues to try to achieve a nuclear capability, we think that Iran should be stopped. It is better to do it with sanctions, diplomatic efforts… boycotting the oil of Iran… We should continue to put pressure on Iran… Can Israel stop Iran? The answer is 'Yes' but we want to use it [military means] only as the last choice… Iran can be deterred but you do not deter a country like Iran with an 'empty gun,'" Dayan said.

According to Dayan, Israel does not support the Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), because the agreement only "freezes the situation" and "does not take Iran backward" from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Dayan also called Trump's policy on Iran "right."

Trump's Withdrawal From Iran Nuclear Deal

© Sputnik / Roman Mahmutov Iran, Israel Exchange Barbs During UNGA Debates With Syria at Heart of Discord

The remark referred to Washington's decision, announced in May, to withdraw from the JCPOA, which stipulated the gradual lifting of sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program. Commenting on the decision, US President Donald Trump stated that he expected to negotiate a better and fairer deal with Iran.

After withdrawing from the JCPOA, Washington has started to reimpose its sanctions against Iran. The first round of the US restrictions came into force in August, while the next package, set to target Iran's oil sector, among others, is scheduled for November 5. More sanctions are expected to follow.