Register
12:15 GMT +329 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Flag of the Islamic State in the conflict zone

    UK Blocks Repatriation of 'Jihadi' Doctor Detained in Syria - Reports

    © Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    130

    The 40-year-old dual citizen of the UK and Pakistan, who was working at a Cornwall hospital before he left for Syria two years ago, is suspected of fighting for terrorists despite him claiming that he was simply helping the population in areas under Daesh control.

    The British government is refusing to take back the NHS doctor, who is being held in captivity in Syria by Kurdish fighters on suspicion of ties to Daesh*, The Daily Telegraph reports.

    The captive, identified by the newspaper as Muhaamad Saqib Raza, 40, was detained four months ago by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led militia, as he was trying to flee Syria.

    Although he claims that he wasn't part Daesh but worked as a medic in areas controlled by them, he was accused of trying to "radicalize" colleagues before he travelled to Syria in 2016.

    READ MORE: Daesh Militants' Families Want Repatriation of 16 Canadians From Syria – Reports

    Raza, who was born in Pakistan, is said to have double British-Pakistani citizenship. His last known address was in Leicester, and neighbors claim that he had become increasingly religious prior to his departure to Syria.

    "He would pray several times a day and before he left he began to grow his beard longer and longer. He said he didn't like living in the West," his neighbor told The Telegraph. "He seemed to have something of an issue about it. When he got angry he would talk going to Kuwait or Qatar."

    Colleagues at the hospital he was working at cited rumors that Raza went to Syria to fight for Daesh. "A doctor who worked closely with Raza told me that he was fighting in Syria. He said he'd joined the jihadists and was fighting for ISIL (Daesh)," said an unnamed member of staff at Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust.

    Engineers, journalists and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters run for cover after Islamic State shelled positions held by the SDF at the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria
    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    Daesh Surprise Attack Ousts US-Backed SDF Forces From Eastern Syria - Reports

    The Syrian Democratic Forces are mainly active on the eastern side of the Euphrates River, fighting the remnants of Daesh, which has reportedly been driven from all urban strongholds both in Iraq and Syria. However, the Syrian government nominally considers these SDF forces illegitimate militants acting without the consent of the central government.

    The SDF has detained over 500 Daesh mercenaries while ousting the terror group from swathes of Syria's north. The Kurds have indicated that they didn't have the resources to hold them in captivity and pushed foreign governments for their repatriation.

    This year, London has also tried to return two "celebrity" detainees, Alexanda Amon Kotey and Al Shafee Al Sheikh, who are suspected members of the notorious Daesh cell dubbed "The Beatles." They were arrested in Syria in January and have remained detained there ever since; the British government stripped them of their citizenship. However, in July, the Home Office postponed their extradition amid reports that they would possibly face the death penalty in the United States.

    *Daesh (aka ISIS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries

    Related:

    Daesh Kills 4 at Police Station in Libya, Many Kidnapped - Authorities
    Daesh Kills 60 SDF Militants in Surprise Attack East of Euphrates River
    Russia's FSB Says Stopped Activity of Six Members of Daesh Cell in Moscow Region
    Daesh Militants' Families Want Repatriation of 16 Canadians From Syria – Reports
    FBI Warns of New Mail Bombs Amid Reports Daesh-Linked Sites Used to Make Devices
    Tags:
    fighter, doctor, repatriation, Daesh, Muhaamad Saqib Raza, Syria, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Flying the Friendly Skies: Russia Celebrates Army Aviation Day
    Flying the Friendly Skies: Russia Celebrates Army Aviation Day
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse