Israeli Defense Forces Kill Three Palestinian Teens in Gaza Border Airstrike

Earlier reports from Israeli Defense Force statements claimed the dead were three terrorists planting explosives on the border fence.

Three people killed in an Israeli aerial strike at the Gaza border have been revealed as being three teenage boys, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

According to Gazan health officials, reported by Reuters, two of the boys were aged 13, and one was 14.

This confirms an earlier report by Palestine Red Crescent Society spokesman Erab Fuqaha, who told Sputnik on Sunday that they had retrieved the bodies of three Palestinian teenagers from the border area.

Earlier Sunday, the Israeli IDF released a statement saying that the trio were terrorists trying to break a border fence or plant explosives.

"Three Palestinians approached the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip. They attempted to damage it, while apparently trying to plant an explosive device nearby," the IDF statement declared.

An aerial vehicle opened fire in their direction, killing all three.

The IDF said on Saturday that they targeted dozens of facilities in the Gaza Strip after more than 30 rockets were fired from the area toward Israel. The IDF claimed Syria and Iran had instructed the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement to carry out the attacks. According to Reuters, the missile firings were prompted by Israel killing four Palestinians near the border.

Earlier on Sunday, the Alray Palestinian media agency reported that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad had expressed its consent to a comprehensive ceasefire with Israel after talks with Egyptian officials.

"After contacts between the Islamic Jihad leadership and the brothers in Egypt it was agreed that a comprehensive ceasefire will begin immediately," Palestinian Islamic Jihad spokesman Daoud Shehab said. "The Islamic Jihad will abide by the ceasefire if the occupation [Tel Aviv] does the same."