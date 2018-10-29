Tel Aviv Mulls Railway Project Linking Israel, Gulf States - Transport Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Transport and Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz will present the project in Oman on construction of a railway line connecting Israel with the Gulf states, his office said late on Sunday.

Katz was invited by Oman to present the “Tracks for Regional Peace” at the IRU World Congress, which will be held in Muscat on November 6-8.

Israel’s plan aims to link by rail the country’s Mediterranean port of Haifa with Jordan, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states for a speeder and safer cargo deliveries, according to the office.

The relations between Israel and Oman have unexpectedly improved following the unannounced visit to Muscat by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week even though the countries have no diplomatic ties. It has been the first high-level meeting between the countries since 1996.

