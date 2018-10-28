WATCH 'We Made History': Israeli Anthem Played First Time in UAE at Judo Match

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The anthem of Israel played for the first time in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday after its athlete won gold in a judo match, Sports Minister Miri Regev said.

"We made history. The anthem of the state of Israel on Abu Dhabi soil," she said on Facebook after watching Israel’s Sagi Muki compete.

#Israel National Anthem played at Abu Dhabi Judo tournament in honor of goal medal winner Sagi Moki in attendance of Israel's Minister of Culture and Sport MK Miri Regev. We live in amazing times. pic.twitter.com/MyQ3ATVlFW — David Ha'ivri 🇮🇱 دفيذ هعيفري (@haivri) 28 октября 2018 г.

The sports minister, who was in the UAE for the tournament, congratulated the athlete after singing along with the national anthem while standing next to the podium.

This comes just a few days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu travelled to Oman and met with its sultan. His office said the trip was aimed at promoting ties with Israel’s neighbors.

