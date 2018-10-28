Israeli Jets Pound Suspected Bombers at Gaza Border – IDF

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli military said Sunday it had launched an airstrike on a group of Palestinians suspected of trying to plant a bomb on the Gazan border with Israel.

"Three Palestinians approached the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip. They attempted to damage it, while apparently trying to plant an explosive device nearby," the Israel Defense Force said.

An Israeli aerial vehicle "opened fire in their direction," the statement read. It did not specify if there were any casualties, but local media reported all three alleged bombers were killed in the strike.

Israel Strikes Around 80 Hamas Targets in Response to Overnight Shelling - IDF

The IDF said on Saturday that they targeted dozens of facilities in the Gaza Strip after more than 30 rockets had been fired from the area toward Israel. The IDF claimed Syria and Iran had instructed the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement to carry out the attacks.

Meanwhile, the Alray Palestinian media agency reported earlier in the day that the Palestinian movement had expressed its consent to a comprehensive ceasefire with Israel after the talks with Egyptian officials.

During the previous raids, the Israeli Air Force attacked 87 facilities of the Hamas movement, which the IDF considers responsible for all aggressive actions from the Hamas-controlled territory of the Gaza Strip.

Since late March, when the so-called Palestinian Great March of Return began, tensions have been mounting between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border. The violence reached its peak in May amid the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem timed to the anniversary of the establishment of the State of Israel. Then, dozens of Palestinians were killed and over 2,700 others were wounded by the Israeli forces in the course of two days.