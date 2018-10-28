Top Saudi Prosecutor to Visit Turkey, Negotiate on Khashoggi Case Investigation

Saudi Arabia's Prosecutor-General Saud al-Mojeb is expected to arrive in Turkey on Sunday to hold talks with Turkish authorities investigating the death of Khashoggi.
Addressing the issue, Turkey’s chief prosecutor officially asked Saudi Arabia to extradite 18 Saudis to Turkey, where they would face charges over the murder, Anadolu Agency reported Friday.
In response, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir said on Saturday that the perpetrators would be investigated and face trial in the kingdom.
On Thursday, the Saudi prosecutor-general announced that, according to the interrogated suspects, Khashoggi's murder had been premeditated.
