Top Saudi Prosecutor to Visit Turkey, Negotiate on Khashoggi Case Investigation

Ankara earlier called for the extradition of 18 Saudi suspects detained by Riyadh in connection with the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul.

Saudi Arabia's Prosecutor-General Saud al-Mojeb is expected to arrive in Turkey on Sunday to hold talks with Turkish authorities investigating the death of Khashoggi.

Addressing the issue, Turkey’s chief prosecutor officially asked Saudi Arabia to extradite 18 Saudis to Turkey, where they would face charges over the murder, Anadolu Agency reported Friday.

In response, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir said on Saturday that the perpetrators would be investigated and face trial in the kingdom.

Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2. Following weeks of denial, Riyadh admitted on October 19 that the journalist had been killed in a brawl inside the Saudi consulate, stating, however, that it had been a rogue operation carried out by agents who had exceeded their authority.

On Thursday, the Saudi prosecutor-general announced that, according to the interrogated suspects, Khashoggi's murder had been premeditated.