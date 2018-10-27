Tensions in Gaza Prompt Ben Gurion Airport to Alter Flight Routes - Authority

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ben Gurion International Airport has adjusted flight routes after rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Airports Authority said on Saturday.

The airport will operate ongoing flights as scheduled using different flight paths, the agency said.

The reports follow the statement of The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday that they targeted dozens of facilities in the Gaza Strip after more than 30 rockets had been fired from the area toward Israel. The IDF claimed Syria and Iran had instructed the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement to carry out the attacks.

Meanwhile, the Alray Palestinian media agency reported earlier in the day that the Palestinian movement had expressed its consent to a comprehensive ceasefire with Israel after the talks with Egyptian officials.

The long-standing tensions between Israel and Palestine escalated in late March, when Palestinians launched protest rallies at the border of Gaza. Egypt has been working together with the United Nations to ease tensions between the sides.