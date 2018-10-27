Register
07:06 GMT +327 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The sky is illuminated by explosions from Israeli military operations over the outskirts of Gaza City

    Israel Strikes Around 80 Hamas Targets in Response to Overnight Shelling - IDF

    © AP Photo / Anja Niedringhaus
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 25

    TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – The Israeli military said Saturday it had struck two arms workshops, five bases, a training camp, an entrance to an underground tunnel and an observation post among other Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

    "In response to the actions of [the Palestinian movement] Hamas, dozens of fighter jets, attack helicopters and other aircraft of the Israel Defense Forces conducted powerful overnight strikes on around 80 Hamas targets across the Gaza Strip," the IDF said in a statement.

    IDF said on Saturday they had started air raids against targets in the Gaza Strip in response to the recent shelling from the area. "In response to the rockets fired from #Gaza at #Israel over the last 2.5 hours, IDF fighter jets and attack helicopters have started striking terror targets in Gaza… More targets will be struck in Gaza," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

    The IDF said late on Friday that up to 12 rockets had been fired from Gaza on its territory. Rocket alert was issued in the city of Sderot and the Sha'ar HaNegev area surrounding it, which are located near the Palestinian enclave's border.

    The Israeli military subsequently wrote on Twitter that "8/14 rockets fired from Gaza were successfully intercepted by the soldiers operating the Iron Dome" air defense system.

    Earlier on Saturday, the IDF said it had registered 30 rocket launches from Gaza in the course of the night.

    The military said that its Chief of General Staff Gadi Eizenkot had held a meeting with military and security senior officials on response measures to the recent shelling from Gaza.

    The attack from the Palestinian enclave and the response air strikes by Israel represent one of the multiple cases of escalation between the two sides that happened this year. The previous exchange of strikes took place on Thursday when the IDF said it registered the launch of a projectile from Gaza and intercepted it with the Iron Dome system.

    Palestinians run for cover as smoke rises following an Israeli air strike on a Hamas post, in the northern Gaza Strip on February 6, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / MOHAMMED ABED
    IDF: Israeli Jets, Helicopters Pound Gaza Targets in Response to Rocket Strike
    Tensions between the Israeli and Palestinians in Gaza flared up amid the Great March of Return rally, which began on March 30. The Israeli side has been using lethal arms to suppress the rallies citing security concerns and putting the blame for the escalation on the Hamas movement, governing the area.

    For decades, Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

    The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

    READ MORE: IDF Uses Tear Gas Against Palestinian Protesters in West Bank — Reports

    Related:

    IDF: Israeli Jets, Helicopters Pound Gaza Targets in Response to Rocket Strike
    IDF: At Least 10 Missiles Launched From Gaza, Several Intercepted (VIDEO)
    WATCH IDF Strike 8 Hamas Targets in Response to Missile Launched from Gaza
    Israeli Iron Dome Downs Palestinian Projectile Fired From Gaza - IDF
    Tags:
    response, strikes, Hamas, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Gaza Strip, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 20 - 26
    This Week in Pictures: October 20 - 26
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse