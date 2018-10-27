Palestinian Groups Resume Clashes After Reaching Truce in Lebanese Camp - Report

The parties agreed on a truce late on Thursday under the mediation of the Lebanese parliament speaker, Nabih Berri.
Fatah and Ansar Allah first engaged in clashes in mid-October. The situation escalated earlier this week when an explosive device blasted near a Fatah checkpoint, prompting the Lebanese military to deploy additional troops at the site to maintain order there.
Two Lebanese soldiers had been injured in the violence in Mieh w Mieh on Thursday. Moreover, media reports suggested that a Fatah member had been killed in the hostilities.
